King Charles shares first message after regal appearance with Queen Camilla

King Charles has released the first statement after attending Sandringham Flower Show with Queen Camilla.
The British monarch and the Queen consort of the UK attended the Sandringham Flower Show on Wednesday, July 23, an event the couple typically attends every year.
They arrived in a carriage at Sandringham Park, where Camilla and Charles met guests, members of local gardening and horticultural clubs and charity supporters.
After the event, His Majesty took to Instagram to share a delightful statement.
He penned, “The King and Queen have visited Sandringham Flower Show! Their Majesties met guests, members of local gardening and horticultural clubs and charity supporters, including members of the Medical Detection Dogs, of which The Queen is the Patron.”
The King further added, “The profits from each show are donated to local charities. To date, the Show Committee has given about £825,000 to good causes.”
As per GB News, Camilla talked about the recent British heatwave during a chat with a gardener at the flower show.
She said, “Oh, the weather, everything is wilting,” before adding, “ At least it [the rain] has come at the right time. We haven’t had any rain, though, [even though] it’s been raining here. I’ve never done so much watering in my life.”
As per reports, the Sandringham Flower Show outing might be the final joint appearance of Charles and Camilla before they retreat for a summer break.