Hailey Bieber’s life will ‘never be same again’ as she reflects on huge challenge

Hailey Bieber has opened up about a “huge challenge” as she revealed that her life will “never be the same again.”
Speaking to Vogue Italia as their August 2025 cover girl, the 28-year-old American model and businesswoman reflected on her major life struggle and how she navigated her hard to accept surprise pregnancy.
During the interview, the Rhode founder admitted that upon finding out about her pregnancy with Jack Blues Bieber, she “struggled to accept” it.
“The pregnancy was hard for me to accept, it was a surprise and you have to deal with so many emotions,” stated Justin Bieber’s wife.
Reflecting on the emotional toll the pregnancy took on her, Hailey shared, “You realise that your life will never be the same again, yes, it changes in a positive way, but it will never be the same again. It was a huge challenge for me, mentally.”
“Suddenly, your partner sees you as a goddess, a superhero... Or at least, that's how it was for me,” she added.
Moreover, in the interview, the mother of one gushed over the Swag hitmaker, calling him an “extraordinary” father to their little one.
Hailey and Justin Bieber confirmed being married in November 2018, after getting engaged in July that year.
The couple welcomed their first and only child, son Jack Blues Bieber in August 2024.