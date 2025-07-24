Hailey Bieber’s life will ‘never be same again’ as she reflects on huge challenge

Hailey Bieber’s life will ‘never be same again’ as she reflects on huge challenge


Hailey Bieber has opened up about a “huge challenge” as she revealed that her life will “never be the same again.”

Speaking to Vogue Italia as their August 2025 cover girl, the 28-year-old American model and businesswoman reflected on her major life struggle and how she navigated her hard to accept surprise pregnancy.

During the interview, the Rhode founder admitted that upon finding out about her pregnancy with Jack Blues Bieber, she “struggled to accept” it.

“The pregnancy was hard for me to accept, it was a surprise and you have to deal with so many emotions,” stated Justin Bieber’s wife.

Reflecting on the emotional toll the pregnancy took on her, Hailey shared, “You realise that your life will never be the same again, yes, it changes in a positive way, but it will never be the same again. It was a huge challenge for me, mentally.”

“Suddenly, your partner sees you as a goddess, a superhero... Or at least, that's how it was for me,” she added.

Moreover, in the interview, the mother of one gushed over the Swag hitmaker, calling him an “extraordinary” father to their little one.

Hailey and Justin Bieber confirmed being married in November 2018, after getting engaged in July that year.

The couple welcomed their first and only child, son Jack Blues Bieber in August 2024.

Related
Read more : Entertainment

Cardi B hit with lawsuit for alleged assault, battery by a woman

Cardi B hit with lawsuit for alleged assault, battery by a woman
Cardi B faced legal repercussion after throwing microphone at a fan during concert two years ago

Jenna Ortega finally reveals reason for choosing ‘Wednesday’ script

Jenna Ortega finally reveals reason for choosing ‘Wednesday’ script
Jenna Ortega opens up about shooting scenes that give her ‘nightmares’ and keep her ‘up at night’

Meryl Streep revives iconic 'Devil Wears Prada' role in first look at sequel

Meryl Streep revives iconic 'Devil Wears Prada' role in first look at sequel
'The Devil Wears Prada 2' is set to have star-studded cast including Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt

Matthew Perry's doctor pleads guilty to supplying 'Friends' alum ketamine

Matthew Perry's doctor pleads guilty to supplying 'Friends' alum ketamine
The 'Friends' alum died in October 2023 with high concentration of ketamine in his blood

Hailey Bieber reveals truth about Justin’s parenting style

Hailey Bieber reveals truth about Justin’s parenting style
The Rhode founder clapped back the rumours of a rift with the 'Peaches' singer

Rene Kirby, 'Shallow Hal' star dies at 70 after two months in hospital

Rene Kirby, 'Shallow Hal' star dies at 70 after two months in hospital
Rene Kirby had lost his ability to talk for few years after his larynx had been removed as part of throat cancer treatment

Taylor Swift Eras looks take over Madame Tussauds with 13 new wax statues

Taylor Swift Eras looks take over Madame Tussauds with 13 new wax statues
'Lover' crooner's figures launched in 13 cities across four continents

Sacha Baron Cohen ripped physique leaves fans in awe

Sacha Baron Cohen ripped physique leaves fans in awe
Sacha Baron Cohen has officially become a member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe