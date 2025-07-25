Dwayne Johnson pens emotional tribute for Hulk Hogan


Dwayne Johnson has penned an emotional note to honor his late idol, Hulk Hogan.

On July 24, Hulk passed away at age 71 after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home.

The Rock posted a video clip of Hulk on his Instagram and wrote a lengthy statement to honor his “childhood” hero.

He penned, “Rest in Peace, Terry Bollea aka The Immortal Hulk Hogan. To millions of little kids you were a childhood hero - myself included. In 1984, I gave you your “HULKSTER” headband back, in the locker room in Madison Square Garden - I was the lucky kid caught it when you threw it in the crowd.”

He added, “You were wrestling Mr Wonderful, Paul Orndorff that night in the main event. You were shocked and so happy after the match because you told me that was your very last headband and if it weren’t for me, you’d have no way of getting that exact one made again. You promised me that you would get more made and give me a Hulkster headband of my own as a thank you gift.”

The Moana star concluded his heartfelt tribute to Hulk Hogan by acknowledging the wrestling icon's immense contributions to the wrestling community.

