Sydney Sweeney ties up with American Eagle for highest-paid campaign 

Sydney Sweeney saved American Eagle with the paid apparel campaign.
The White Lotus starlet has recently rubbed shoulders with the high-profile American clothing and accessories retailer to boost their annual sales.
On Thursday, July, American Eagle Outfitters reconnected with Sydney for its fall season denim collection that includes a limited-edition denim jacket as well as The Sydney Jean.
The company’s GlobalData managing director, Neil Saunders, told Reuters that the retailer surged 10% after unveiling a new denim campaign with the Euphoria alum.
"This campaign is its bid to stand out more and make some noise. Denim is popular right now, so putting money behind marketing it makes sense for American Eagle," Neil added.
Sydney has also took to her Instagram handle to share the exclusive glimpse into her latest campaign shoot with the company, captioning, "i have great jeans…now you can too @americaneagle #AEPartner #AEJeans."
Fans reactions over Sydney Sweeney's new collaboration:
Despite the company's soaring annual sales, the popular actress failed to impress her fans with her new project, as many rushed to her comments section to criticize her fashion choices.
One fan noted,"You ain't Megan fox."
"Those jeans are terrible," another user penned.
A third suggested, "Her car is much better then her jeans."
"Wouldn’t wanna look like her," the fourth sarcastically wrote.
According to media reports, the retail industry in the United States has been struggling to shine in the market for years as consumers grappling with financial constraints cut back on non-essential buys.
This is not the first time American Eagle has collaborated with prominent celebrities to drive sales.
Before partnering with Sydney, Crocs worked with pop star Justin Bieber on a shoe campaign that helped the brand avoid bankruptcy by leveraging celebrity popularity.
American Eagle has also previously teamed up with celebrities, including tennis player Coco Gauff and actress Jenna Ortega for different campaigns.