Sydney Sweeney ties up with American Eagle for highest-paid campaign

Sydney Sweeney ties up with American Eagle for highest-paid campaign
Sydney Sweeney ties up with American Eagle for highest-paid campaign 

Sydney Sweeney saved American Eagle with the paid apparel campaign.

The White Lotus starlet has recently rubbed shoulders with the high-profile American clothing and accessories retailer to boost their annual sales.

On Thursday, July, American Eagle Outfitters reconnected with Sydney for its fall season denim collection that includes a limited-edition denim jacket as well as The Sydney Jean.

The company’s GlobalData managing director, Neil Saunders, told Reuters that the retailer surged 10% after unveiling a new denim campaign with the Euphoria alum.

"This campaign is its bid to stand out more and make some noise. Denim is popular right now, so putting money behind marketing it makes sense for American Eagle," Neil added.

Sydney has also took to her Instagram handle to share the exclusive glimpse into her latest campaign shoot with the company, captioning, "i have great jeans…now you can too @americaneagle #AEPartner #AEJeans."

P.C: Sydney Sweeney Instagram handle
P.C: Sydney Sweeney Instagram handle 

Fans reactions over Sydney Sweeney's new collaboration: 

Despite the company's soaring annual sales, the popular actress failed to impress her fans with her new project, as many rushed to her comments section to criticize her fashion choices.

One fan noted,"You ain't Megan fox."

"Those jeans are terrible," another user penned. 

A third suggested, "Her car is much better then her jeans."

"Wouldn’t wanna look like her," the fourth sarcastically wrote. 

 According to media reports, the retail industry in the United States has been struggling to shine in the market for years as consumers grappling with financial constraints cut back on non-essential buys.

This is not the first time American Eagle has collaborated with prominent celebrities to drive sales.

Before partnering with Sydney, Crocs worked with pop star Justin Bieber on a shoe campaign that helped the brand avoid bankruptcy by leveraging celebrity popularity.

American Eagle has also previously teamed up with celebrities, including tennis player Coco Gauff and actress Jenna Ortega for different campaigns. 

Related
Read more : Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez faces new humiliating career blow after Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez faces new humiliating career blow after Ben Affleck divorce
Jennifer Lopez part ways with her record label after the disappointing sales of 'This Is Me... Now' album

Courteney Cox makes beau Johnny McDaid’s 49th extra special with loving post

Courteney Cox makes beau Johnny McDaid’s 49th extra special with loving post
The ‘Friends’ actress rings in her boyfriend Johnny McDaid’s 49th birthday with a rare social media tribute

Nick Jonas reflects on dealing with invasive questions in teenage years

Nick Jonas reflects on dealing with invasive questions in teenage years
Nick Jonas talks about the impact of media scrutiny during teenage years on his personal life

Jennifer Lopez releases new song amid record label split rumors

Jennifer Lopez releases new song amid record label split rumors
The 'Ain’t Your Mama' hitmaker interrupted her Up All Night Live in 2025 tour to mark her birthday celebrations

Taylor Swift makes official debut on Travis Kelce's Instagram

Taylor Swift makes official debut on Travis Kelce's Instagram
Travis Kelce posted Taylor Swift on his Instagram account for the first time since their romance began

Margot Robbie’s ‘no makeup’ look comes with jaw-dropping price tag

Margot Robbie’s ‘no makeup’ look comes with jaw-dropping price tag
'Barbie' star spills her secret to the perfect bare-faced glow

Taylor Swift’s brother Austin joins Natalie Portman for NYC outing

Taylor Swift’s brother Austin joins Natalie Portman for NYC outing
'Black Swan' starlet and the 'Cover Version' star were snapped together as they mingled in N.Y.C.

Teddi Mellencamp shares health update amid cancer journey

Teddi Mellencamp shares health update amid cancer journey
Teddi Mellencamp revealed that her ongoing treatment has been reducing the size of her tumours