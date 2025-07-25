Sophie Turner shares feeling she ‘can’t put into words’ after Joe Jonas reunion

Sophie Turner’s happiness is beyond what words can express!

Soon after reuniting with her ex-husband Joe Jonas recently to celebrate their daughters, Willa and Delphine’s 5th and 3rd birthdays, the Game of Thrones actress attended the wedding ceremony of two of her closest friends, Taura Lamb and Jesse Christopher Burgess.

After her pals tied the knot, the mother of two took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos offering glimpses into the captivating event and also reflected on her feelings she “can’t put into words.”

Opening up about her emotions, Sophie expressed, “To watch one of your oldest and best friends get married to a man you adore is a privilege, but to stand beside them both while it happens is something I can’t put into words. I love you both 4eva @taura_lamb @jesse_burgess.”

In one of the photos shares in the carousel, the Barely Lethal actress was captured sharing an intimate moment with her boyfriend, Peregrine Pearson, as they locked lips while dancing romantically.


This appearance of the Do Revenge actress comes within days she joined her former husband Joe Jonas at his Miami condo to mark their little girls’ birthdays.

Joining them at the apartment were Joe’s brothers, Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas, and their wives, Daniella Jonas and Priyanka Chopra.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas got married on May 1, 2019, and finalized their divorce five years later in September 2024.

The former spouses share two daughters, Willa Jonas (born on July 22, 2020) and Delphine Jonas (born on July 14, 2022).

