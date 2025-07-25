'Hogan's Heroes' star Kenneth Washington peacefully dies at 88

Super hit series, Hogan's Heroes' star, Kenneth Washington, left his fans mourning at the age of 88.
According to Variety, the departed soul left this world on Friday, July 18, his beloved cousin, Derek Olivia, revealed in a public Facebook post.
Olivia shared the sombre statement, confirming the sudden demise of Washington, "Yesterday we had to say goodbye to my big cousin Kenneth Washington."
"Kenneth was surrounded by friends and family who loved him. Rest in eternal peace," Olivia wrote, alongside a series of photos of the star to honour his late superstar cousin.
The popular actor gained popularity with his iconic TV series, Hogan's Heroes, which he joined in 1970 for its sixth and final season.
In the popular show, Washington portrayed the role of Sergeant Richard Baker, creating history as he was among the few black actors with his regular role on a network sitcom at the time.
He also worked on a sci-fi classic film, Westworld, which premiered in 1989.
The late actor announced his retirement in 1989 and went to his school to complete his degree from Loyola Marymount University in L.A.
He is survived by his wife, Alice Marshall, his brother Johnnie and his sister Aaliyah Akbar.
Kenneth Washington also shares three children, Kim Lee, Kenneth Jr. and Quianna Stokes-Washington, with his life partner.