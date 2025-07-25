'Hogan's Heroes' star Kenneth Washington peacefully dies at 88

Hogans Heroes star Kenneth Washington peacefully dies at 88
'Hogan's Heroes' star Kenneth Washington peacefully dies at 88

Super hit series, Hogan's Heroes' star, Kenneth Washington, left his fans mourning at the age of 88. 

According to Variety, the departed soul left this world on Friday, July 18, his beloved cousin, Derek Olivia, revealed in a public Facebook post.

Olivia shared the sombre statement, confirming the sudden demise of Washington, "Yesterday we had to say goodbye to my big cousin Kenneth Washington."

"Kenneth was surrounded by friends and family who loved him. Rest in eternal peace," Olivia wrote, alongside a series of photos of the star to honour his late superstar cousin.

The popular actor gained popularity with his iconic TV series, Hogan's Heroes, which he joined in 1970 for its sixth and final season. 

In the popular show, Washington portrayed the role of Sergeant Richard Baker, creating history as he was among the few black actors with his regular role on a network sitcom at the time.

He also worked on a sci-fi classic film, Westworld, which premiered in 1989.

The late actor announced his retirement in 1989 and went to his school to complete his degree from Loyola Marymount University in L.A.

He is survived by his wife, Alice Marshall, his brother Johnnie and his sister Aaliyah Akbar.

Kenneth Washington also shares three children, Kim Lee, Kenneth Jr. and Quianna Stokes-Washington, with his life partner. 

Related
Read more : Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney ties up with American Eagle for highest-paid campaign

Sydney Sweeney ties up with American Eagle for highest-paid campaign
Sydney Sweeney leads American Eagle Outfitter's fashion revival with hit campaign

Drake teams up with Central Cee for new single ‘Which One’

Drake teams up with Central Cee for new single ‘Which One’
Drake previously collaborated with Central Cee for hit single 'On the Radar Freestyle'

Taylor Swift receives nasty remarks from ex Matty Healy's mom

Taylor Swift receives nasty remarks from ex Matty Healy's mom
Taylor Swift and Matty Healy broke up two years ago after a few months of dating

Taylor Swift gives heartfelt nod to Travis Kelce as they hard launch romance

Taylor Swift gives heartfelt nod to Travis Kelce as they hard launch romance
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift make their romance official on Instagram this week

Chuck Mangione, ‘Feels So Good’ singer and ‘King of the Hill’ star, dies at 84

Chuck Mangione, ‘Feels So Good’ singer and ‘King of the Hill’ star, dies at 84
Renowned jazz musician and the ‘Feels So Good’ hitmaker Chuck Mangione passes away at the age of 84

Jennifer Lopez faces new humiliating career blow after Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez faces new humiliating career blow after Ben Affleck divorce
Jennifer Lopez part ways with her record label after the disappointing sales of 'This Is Me... Now' album

Courteney Cox makes beau Johnny McDaid’s 49th extra special with loving post

Courteney Cox makes beau Johnny McDaid’s 49th extra special with loving post
The ‘Friends’ actress rings in her boyfriend Johnny McDaid’s 49th birthday with a rare social media tribute

Nick Jonas reflects on dealing with invasive questions in teenage years

Nick Jonas reflects on dealing with invasive questions in teenage years
Nick Jonas talks about the impact of media scrutiny during teenage years on his personal life