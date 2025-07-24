Victoria Beckham snubs Brooklyn in sweet birthday tribute to David’s dad Ted

There’s no place for Brooklyn Beckham in the Beckhams family, not in the photos and tributes at least!

On Thursday, July 24, Victoria Beckham rang in her husband, David Beckham’s father Ted Beckham’s 77th birthday with a heartwarming wish.

However, the Spice Girls alum, whose relationship with son Brooklyn and daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz has turned sour, snubbed the pair in the sweet update.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 51-year-old English fashion designer and singer shared a beautiful group photo that featured the whole Beckham family except Brooklyn and Nicola.

The sweet family portrait was taken on David Beckham’s recent 50th birthday wish, where his model son and actress daughter-in-law were noticeably absent due to their ongoing rift with the family.

“Happy birthday @tedbeckhamdavid!!” penned Victoria under the adorable snap.

P.C. Instagram/victoriabeckham
She then tagged everyone in the family, including David, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper Seven, in the Story, except her estranged son and his wife.

“Kisses @davidbeckham @sandra beckham49 @yeah beckham _ @lynnebeckhambriggs1972 @help for forces @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #HarperSeven xxx,” Lady Beckham added.

For those unaware, Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz have been in a feud with his parents, Victoria and David Beckham, for quite some time.

Following strain in their relationship with the Beckhams, the duo left the United Kingdom and relocated to the United States.

