Post Malone wins in child custody battle with ex-fiancée Jamie Park

Post Malone has notched a major win in his ongoing custody battle with ex-fiancée Jamie Park, after a judge ruled in favor of the rapper in a key decision related to their young daughter.

As per Page Six, an obtained documents shared that Park officially filed to dismiss their child custody case in Los Angeles on Monday.

Park’s major move was considered a triumph for Malone since the legal feud continued in Utah, where the artist filed first for custody of their 3-year-old daughter.

California courts often allow more discretion in setting child support, which could lighten his financial load.

Previously it was reported that Malone filed for custody of his daughter, whom he welcomed with Park in May 2022, in the Beehive state Park filed her own documents in California.

The insiders revealed that the Grammy winner, 30, chose to pursue custody in Utah, where he and Park were initially sharing equal parenting time.

At the start of 2025, Park allegedly shifted to California following she and Malone officially parted ways last year.

Initially, Park petitioned the courts for primary physical custody of their daughter and joint legal custody and visitation for Malone.

According to the insider, Park shifted to Los Angeles so she could establish residency in California and file for custody in LA for financial reasons.

Notably, the documents revealed that Park served the legal papers shortly before Post Malone's highly anticipated Coachella 2025 set.

