‘Coronation Street’ actor Tony Peers passes away in 78 

Tony Peers, the legendary actor known for his roles in Coronation Street and Emmerdale, has passed away at the age of 78.

The news of the actor’s sad demise was announced by his company, Tony Peers Limited, via a statement on Thursday, July 24.

“It is with great sadness that we announce that Scarborough showbiz legend Tony Peers has taken his final bow,” the wrote.

The statement continued, “Our wonderful producer, manager and friend sadly fell asleep for the last time in the early hours of this morning. All at Tony Peers Limited are devastated by this news and in Tony's words 'the show must go on.

“We will be continuing to lead all future productions and keeping Tony's pantomime legacy alive across the country for years to come,” they added.

Tony made several appearances in Coronation Street as three different characters on the soap in 1990's. He first starred as a delivery man, then a junk dealer and finally as Gary Malett's father Peter.

The late actor also appeared in Emmerdale over the years including as the character Bryan Dodds and a construction worker.

Later on, Tony shifted his career from acting to a stand-up comedian, and appeared in notable shows like Heartbeat and Last Of The Summer Wine.   

