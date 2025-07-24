Brooklyn Beckham breaks silence after Victoria’s family tribute snub

Brooklyn Beckham has broken his silence after estranged mum Victoria Beckham snubbed him from her family tribute.
The aspiring chef took to his Instagram account on Thursday, July 24, to share a heartwarming photo with father David Beckham’s dad, Ted Beckham, marking his 77th birthday.
“Happy birthday grandad. I love you xx,” he wrote along the photo.
Hours earlier to Brooklyn’s wish, the Spice Girls alum also celebrated her father-in-law’s birthday with a heartwarming family photo.
While the beautiful group image featured the whole Beckham family, Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz were notably absent from it as they are currently locked in a bitter feud with his parents.
Previously, Brooklyn wished his sister Harper seven on her birthday months after he missed out his father David’s milestone 50th birthday bash.
He shared a photo of him with Harper and his wife, Nicola Peltz from Victoria's Paris Fashion Week show in September.
“Happy Birthday Harper, We Love You,” he penned over the image.
Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz have been on odds with Beckham family since past many months and have been relocated to the United States from the United Kingdom.