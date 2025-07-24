King Charles hosts President of Moldova, Indian Prime Minister in Sandringham


King Charles has had a busy day today in Sandringham estate as he met President of the Republic of Moldova and Prime Minister of the Republic of India.

On Thursday, July 24, the 76-year-old monarch hosted Moldova’s Maia Sandu in the morning and India’s Shri Narendra Modi.

Taking to their X account, the Royal family shared glimpses from the monarch’s meeting in a separate post.

In the first image, King Charles and Maia Sandu could be seen shaking hand as they posed to the camera.

For the meeting, King Charles wore a tailored grey suit while Moldovan President rocked an off-white dress which she paired with bright orange pointed-toe heels.

The second post featured a heartwarming photo of King Charles with Modi as they posed outdoors in front of a big plant.

"During their time together, His Majesty was given a tree to be planted this Autumn, inspired by the environmental initiative launched by the Prime Minister, 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam, which encourages people to plant a tree in tribute to their mothers," the palace wrote in the caption.

Although the Royal Family released photos from the meeting, other details were kept under wraps.

