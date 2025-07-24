King Charles receives symbolic gift from Indian PM Modi at Sandringham

King Charles received a meaningful gift from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a special meeting at Sandringham House on Thursday.

The Royal Family shared a social media post to offer a glimpse into a key meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendar Modi.

In a shared post, King Charles was standing alongside the Indian PM to show the unity and strong diplomatic relations between the two states.

The post was shared along with a caption, “This afternoon, The King received the Prime Minister of the Republic of India, @NarendraModi, at Sandringham House.”


Sharing the details of their meeting, the palace revealed a heartfelt gesture of PM Modi, as he presented King Charles with a tree to be planted later this autumn, a symbol of the Indian environmental campaign “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam,”

The palace stated, “During their time together, His Majesty was given a tree to be planted this Autumn, inspired by the environmental initiative launched by the Prime Minister, “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam”, which encourages people to plant a tree in tribute to their mothers.”

Notably, King Charles also held talks with a leader of a nation during an audience at his Sandringham estate today as he met with the President of the Republic of Moldova.

