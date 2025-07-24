Rochester music legend Chuck Mangione breathes his last at 84

Legendary musician and Rochester native Chuck Mangione has died at the age of 84.
According to the Bartolomeo & Perreto Funeral Home, Mangione breathed his last in his sleep at his Rochester home on Tuesday.
Mangione was recognised into the Rochester Music Hall of Fame in 2012.
The flugelhorn and trumpet player got 30 albums under his belt and earned 14 Grammy nominations, winning two of them.
He further accomplished several prestigious awards,including the best instrumental composition for Bellavia, written for his mother, in 1977, and best pop instrumental performance for Children of Sanchez in 1979.
The Grammy-winning jazz musician rose to fame with his hit album Feels So Good, which became the best records ever created.
In 1980, Mangione attracted tremendous attention after a phenomenal performance of the song Give It All You Got at the closing ceremonies of the 1980 Winter Olympics at Lake Placid.
He was born and brought up in Rochester, N.Y. Mangione started his career playing alongside his brother, pianist Gap Mangione, in their group the Jazz Brothers.
Mangione went to Benjamin Franklin High School, earned a bachelor’s degree from the Eastman School of Music. Later, he taught jazz at Eastman and received an honorary doctorate degree.