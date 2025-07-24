Travis Kelce gets rave reviews for 'Happy Gilmore 2' cameo


Travis Kelce is bringing his star power to the big screen and it’s already making waves.

The NFL superstar is earning high praise from Happy Gilmore 2 director Kyle Newacheck.

While conversing with PEOPLE ahead of the sequel film's Netflix release on July 25, Newacheck reflected on collaborating with Kelce on set and praised his talents in front of the camera.

"Kelce was fantastic. He's a hard worker, and he wanted to do right by the film... everybody did," Newacheck said, adding, "I think Kelce’s just so charismatic."

The three-time Super Bowl winner brings more than just lines, he added his own comedic flair, showcasing the effortless, infectious charm noticed by the director during filming.

"He just is so funny. You want to be around him, and he's an entertainer," Newacheck said of Kelce, who made his acting debut in Ryan Murphy's FX series Grotesquerie.

The director also reflected on Kelce’s football career, saying, "He's an athlete, so he knows the moment," adding, "He knows how to perform in the moment."

Back in August 2024, Adam Sandler revealed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that Travis Kelce would join the cast of Happy Gilmore 2.

Kelce later described the opportunity as “a dream come true” during a January 2025 appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

The much-anticipated sequel, Happy Gilmore 2, debuts on Netflix Friday, July 25.

