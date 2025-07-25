Teddi Mellencamp shares health update amid cancer journey

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp has been undergoing stage 4 cancer treatment.
In a conversation with Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge on Two Ts in a Pod podcast, the 44-year-old actor shared an update on her ongoing cancer treatment.
The actress shared why she ended her immunotherapy treatment due to it aggravating her condition and said that “I hadn’t been feeling good for about a month.“
“Why I medically feel so sick is from the immunotherapy; So, we are going to take a little break on the immunotherapy to get my body back feeling stronger and we’re going to do steroids and everything to get me back to feeling like—I can do all the things.”
Teddi revealed that her ongoing treatment has been reducing the size of her tumours, with some “barely visible.”
She further confessed that the hardest part of her cancer journey as of late has been how her health has impacted on her daily routine.
“I started out feeling great,” the actress admitted.
“I could do all these things, and I could go to all my daughter’s horse shows and I could stay at my house by myself and I felt really strong,” the Falling from Grace star added.
The fluctuation, however, has posed significant challenges for the mom of three to handle.