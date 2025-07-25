Taylor Swift’s brother Austin joins Natalie Portman for NYC outing

Taylor Swift’s younger brother Austin Swift was spotted sharing a friendly moment with Oscar-winner Natalie Portman in New York City.
On Monday July 21, the Black Swan starlet and the Cover Version star were snapped together as they mingled in N.Y.C.'s Tribeca neighborhood, while Portman busy in filming her upcoming movie with Lena Dunham, Good Sex.
Portman shared a cheerful street-side moment with Swift, younger brother of Taylor Swift, during their low-key meetup.
The No Strings Attached starlet’s recent outing came after she was photographed filming her new movie with director Lena Dunham and costar Rashida Jones in N.Y.C. on July 15.
While filming in a park, they were also spotted unwinding behind the scenes with hot dogs in hand alongside Dunham and the crew.
As per the synopsis of the Good Sex, "After spending a decade in a failed relationship, pragmatic couples’ therapist Ally is turning 40 and reluctantly dipping her toe back into the New York dating scene.”
It added, "But she gets more than she bargained for when she meets two men- one in his twenties and one in his fifties- who show her there is no set formula for good sex."
Meg Ryan, Tramell Tillman and Mark Ruffalo also star in Portman, Jones and Dunham's upcoming film.
However, it does not appear that Portman and Swift's meet-up was related to the movie's production.