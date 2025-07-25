Jennifer Lopez releases new song amid record label split rumors

Jennifer Lopez releases first independent song amid record label split rumors 


Jennifer Lopez is celebrating her 56th Birthday with her first independent song!

The Ain't Your Mama crooner turned to her Instagram handle on Thursday, July 24, to share the wild glimpses into her luxury celebrations to mark the special day.

Lopez interrupted her ongoing Up All Night Live in 2025 tour to host a lavish celebration surrounded by dancers, friends, and crew.

In a series of her festivities, the actress-turned-singer showed the crowd cheering her on when she debuted her new soulful rendition, Birthday, with striking lyrics that read, "Name on top of the cake, it’s my birthday, I’ma make this famous ass shake, it’s my birthday."

Another frame featured her special three-tier cake, which bore giant silver letters spelling out her initials, J.LO.

For those unaware, Lopez celebrates her first Birthday as a single woman after being officially declared single in February following her messy divorce from ex-husband Ben Affleck.

It is important to note that the On the Floor hitmaker released her first independent track, Birthday, after she reportedly parted ways with her record label, BGM.

According to media reports, she decided after the disappointing sales of her 2024 album, This Is Me... Now.

As of now, Jennifer Lopez has not publicly announced her decision.  

