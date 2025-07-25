Chuck Mangione, ‘Feel So Good’ singer and ‘King of the Hill’ star, dies at 84

Chuck Mangione, ‘Feel So Good’ singer and ‘King of the Hill’ star, dies at 84

Chuck Mangione has breathed his last!

On Thursday, July 25, PEOPLE reported that the renowned American musician, who rose to prominence with his hit album Feels So Good, passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 84 at his Rochester, New York residence.

The King of the Hill star’s death was confirmed by his spokesperson, who released a press release that stated, “The family of Chuck Mangione is deeply saddened to share that Chuck peacefully passed away in his sleep at his home in Rochester, New York on July 22, 2025.”

Meanwhile, a message shared on Mangion’s official website read, “We are very sorry. Chuck Mangione has passed.”

Who was Chuck Mangione?

Chuck Mangione, born as Charles Frank Mangione on November 29, 1940, was an American flugelhorn player, trumpeter, and composer.

The late jazz musician released over 30 albums during his career and had 14 Grammy Award nominations.

His fame in the entertain industry came with his 70’s hit Feels So Good and a notable recurring role on the animated sitcom King of the Hill.

Notably, Feels So Good became one of the most successful jazz albums ever produced, as per the Rochester Music Hall of Fame.

Revealing the inspiration behind Mangione’s interest in music, his biography noted that the musician grew up listening to his father’s jazz records.

