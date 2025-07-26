Gracie Abrams drops mesmerizing glimpses of unforgettable Boston concerts

Gracie Abrams will “never forget” the Boston shows!
Taking to Instagram on Friday, July 25, the 25-year-old American singer and songwriter dropped a large carousel of mesmerizing glimpses from her Boston concerts and sweetly thanked her die-hard fans for making the shows unforgettable.
The Call Me When You Break Up singer captivated fans with two epic concerts during her The Secret of Us tour in the Massachusetts city on July 23 and 24, 2025.
In the post, the first slide featured a photo of the beautiful Tough Love singer, getting ready in her dressing room before heading to the stage for exciting performance.
The second image featured a huge crowd of exhilarated fans, enjoying the delightful show.
Some of the snaps also featured American singer-songwriter Noah Kahan, who joined Gracie Abrams onstage for the thrilling shows.
As the slides continued to progress, the carousel displayed several beautiful glimpses of the gorgeous singer setting the stage ablaze with power-packed performances.
Expressing gratitude to the Boston audience, Abrams captioned, “Boston you blew our minds both nights. THANK YOU. We will never ever forget those shows.”
In the statement, the I Miss You, I’m Sorry singer also gushed over Noah Kahan, writing “@noahkahanmusic you are simply the greatest and my ears are broken after how loud they got for you.”
Gracie Abrams is now set to captivate her Canadian fans with an exciting concert at Budweiser Stage in Toronto on Saturday, July 26, 2025.