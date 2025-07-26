Gracie Abrams drops mesmerizing glimpses of unforgettable Boston concerts

Gracie Abrams drops mesmerizing glimpses of unforgettable Boston concerts
Gracie Abrams drops mesmerizing glimpses of unforgettable Boston concerts

Gracie Abrams will “never forget” the Boston shows!

Taking to Instagram on Friday, July 25, the 25-year-old American singer and songwriter dropped a large carousel of mesmerizing glimpses from her Boston concerts and sweetly thanked her die-hard fans for making the shows unforgettable.

The Call Me When You Break Up singer captivated fans with two epic concerts during her The Secret of Us tour in the Massachusetts city on July 23 and 24, 2025.

In the post, the first slide featured a photo of the beautiful Tough Love singer, getting ready in her dressing room before heading to the stage for exciting performance.

The second image featured a huge crowd of exhilarated fans, enjoying the delightful show.

Some of the snaps also featured American singer-songwriter Noah Kahan, who joined Gracie Abrams onstage for the thrilling shows.

As the slides continued to progress, the carousel displayed several beautiful glimpses of the gorgeous singer setting the stage ablaze with power-packed performances.

Expressing gratitude to the Boston audience, Abrams captioned, “Boston you blew our minds both nights. THANK YOU. We will never ever forget those shows.”

In the statement, the I Miss You, I’m Sorry singer also gushed over Noah Kahan, writing “@noahkahanmusic you are simply the greatest and my ears are broken after how loud they got for you.”

Gracie Abrams is now set to captivate her Canadian fans with an exciting concert at Budweiser Stage in Toronto on Saturday, July 26, 2025.

Related
Read more : Entertainment

'Superman' director James Gunn makes surprising announcement amid film's success

'Superman' director James Gunn makes surprising announcement amid film's success
'Superman' director James Gunn dropped the exciting announcement about his upcoming project

MGK celebrates daughter Casie’s sweet 16 with matching cowboy hats

MGK celebrates daughter Casie’s sweet 16 with matching cowboy hats
MGK shares daughter Casie with ex Emma Cannon and a 3-month-old baby girl with ex Megan Fox.

Jason Momoa slams nepo baby claims after son scores role in 'Dune 3'

Jason Momoa slams nepo baby claims after son scores role in 'Dune 3'
'Aquaman star' gushed over his son Nakoa-Wolf big break in 'Dune: Part Three'

Dame Cleo Laine, first British jazz Grammy winner, dies at 97

Dame Cleo Laine, first British jazz Grammy winner, dies at 97
Dame Cleo Laine, known for her huge vocal range and wide musical repertoire, has passed away

Ethan Slater reveals impact of ‘Wicked’ on career amid Ariana Grande romance

Ethan Slater reveals impact of ‘Wicked’ on career amid Ariana Grande romance
Ethan Slater has been dating 'Wicked' costar Ariana Grande, whom he met on the film set in 2022

Rebel Wilson breaks silence on being sued by ‘The Deb’ producers

Rebel Wilson breaks silence on being sued by ‘The Deb’ producers
The ‘Pitch Perfect’ actress has been hit with a major lawsuit by her own film, ‘The Deb’s production company

Sylvester Stallone recalls first meeting with late Hulk Hogan on ‘Rocky III’ set

Sylvester Stallone recalls first meeting with late Hulk Hogan on ‘Rocky III’ set
Hulk Hogan, who starred in ‘Rocky III’ with Sylvester Stallone, passed away on Thursday at the age of 71

Jessica Alba makes serious decision about her relationship with Danny Ramirez

Jessica Alba makes serious decision about her relationship with Danny Ramirez
The ‘Fantastic Four’ actress’s love life takes a ‘surprising turn’ as she makes key decision in Danny Ramirez romance