Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid 'incredibly' happy to take big relationship step 

Bradley Cooper and his current flame, Gigi Hadid, might walk down the aisle soon!
A Star is Born actor and the popular supermodel reportedly wanted to grow old as a blended family.
According to a report by Page Six, an insider close to the couple revealed that they are "getting" more serious in their relationship as they aim to provide a safe and secure future for their daughters.
The tipster also noted that Bradley and Gigi would take the internet by storm with their unexpected wedding plans in a couple of months.
"They could picture a blended family with their daughters and their kids. He might pop the question in the next couple of months," the source told the outlet.
An insider claimed that the duo, who went Instagram official on Gigi's 30th birthday in April this year, are thrilled to start the new chapter of their lives.
To note, Bradley shares his seven-year-old daughter, Lea, with his ex-girlfriend and model, Irina Shayk, while Gigi co-parents her four-year-old, Khai Malik, with her former boyfriend and well-known pop star, Zayn Malik.
In January 2024, a report also suggested that the critically acclaimed actor and the model's respective children spent quality time together and enjoyed each other’s company.
For those unaware, Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper initially sparked romance rumours in October 2023 when they were spotted together on a cosy dinner date.
As of now, neither The Hangover actor nor the fashionista has revealed their upcoming wedding plans.