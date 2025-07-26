Christie Brinkley recalls last fight with ex-husband Billy Joel before their split

Christie Brinkley recalled the last fight with ex-husband, Billy Joel, that led to divorce after nine years of marriage.

The 71-year-old model, who tied the knot with Joel in 1985, explained that the Piano Man singer’s excessive alcohol consumption and limited time together while Joel was on his two-year-long River of Dreams tour ended their marriage in 1994.

In a second part of Joel's HBO documentary, Billy Joel: And So It Goes, Christie stated, “I don’t think it’s a secret that his drinking got pretty bad.”

Christie continued, “And he couldn’t really remember what he did when he was drinking, and so he didn’t really know how he could hurt people.”

“And then one night we had an argument and I said, ‘I really can’t take this anymore, and I’m just gonna take Alexa back up to New York and leave,’” she stated, referring to the couple’s daughter, Alexa Ray Joel. “And he said, ‘Yeah, fine, go,’” the supermodel added.

The Uptown Girl artist stated that his divorce taught him that “love is not concrete.” He further mentioned that their divorce left him shattered, and Christie was hurt as well.

Christie stated she always wanted to save their marriage, as she was lucky enough to have the legend at her home.

While looking back at the past, Christie evoked a memory in which Joel “went ballistic” at her and his bandmates over missing pasta.

She reportedly claimed that the legendary singer cheated on her with a caterer at a New Year's Eve concert.

Despite parting their ways, Christey and Joel have maintained a friendly relationship to this day.

She recently supported the singer after he revealed his brain disorder diagnosis. 

