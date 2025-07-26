Taylor Swift makes big statement after Travis Kelce hard launches romance

Taylor Swift continues to live in her “lover” era!

After her boyfriend Travis Kelce took their relationship to a new level by hard launching their romance on his Instagram account, the 14-time Grammy-winning songstress broke her social media silence to give him a huge nod.

On her official Instagram Stories on Friday, July 25, the Cruel Summer hitmaker made a big statement as she supported her beau’s major acting venture.

Sharing a poster of Netflix’s new release, Happy Gilmore 2, which features the NFL in a cameo role as a waiter, Swift urged her fans to watch it “as soon as humanly possible.”

“Happy Gilmore 2 had me cackling and cheering the whole movie! An absolute must watch, 13/10, go watch it on @netflix as soon as humanly possible,” she captioned.

P.C. Instagram/taylorswift

Happy Gilmore 2, which is a sequel to 1996’s Happy Gilmore, stars Adam Sandler in the lead role.

The film’s plot reads, “Gilmore returns to the sport of golf since his retirement after winning his first Tour Championship, to finance his daughter's ballet classes.”

This statement by Taylor Swift comes just a days after Travis Kelce shared a carousel of photos with her, taken during their recent fun outings and adventures.

“Had some adventures this offseason, kept it,” he captioned.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating since 2023 and often display their love publicly by supporting each other’s careers and spending quality time together.

