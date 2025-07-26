Brooklyn Beckham gives nod to Ozzy Osbourne with his latest culinary creation

Brooklyn Beckham gave a nod to rock royalty in his latest cooking video, paying tribute to Ozzy Osbourne while whipping up a hearty fish and chip sandwich.
The aspiring chef took to his Instagram account to share a recipe of his “favourite” dish, a fish and chip sandwich.
Brooklyn remembered the late rock icon, who passed away aged 76 on Tuesday, by adding the Paranoid singer’s No More Tears as the backing track to the video.
“My favourite thing to make x fish and chip sandwich with of course @cloud23,” he captioned.
This comes shortly after fans slammed Brooklyn for cooking pasta with water directly from the ocean, as shown in a previous Instagram video.
Brooklyn fans were disgusted after he shared a video of him cooking a pasta dish using water from the ocean.
To note, Brooklyn dropped a touching tribute to Mama I’m Coming Home singer who passed away after a yearslong struggle with Parkinson’s disease.
A statement from his family read, “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning.”
It added, “He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”
In January 2020, Osbourne announced that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease , after two years of increasing health issues.