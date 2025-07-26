Justin Bieber rocks his signature style at ‘Swag’ release party with Hailey

Justin Bieber’s “swag” game is still going strong!

The iconic Canadian singer, who has been dominating the music industry since a young age, celebrated the release of his super hit seventh studio album, Swag, with a star-studded party.

For the big bash, the DAISIES crooner rocked his signature style, wearing a baby pink hoodie and low-slung black denim revealing the waistband of his innerwear.

To complete his swaggy look, Justin donned stylish brown sunglasses and accessorized with a white beanie, brown belt, green socks and beige-and-yellow slippers.

In a slew of photos shared by Backgrid on Instagram on Friday, July 25, the Sorry singer was captured holding hands with his wife, Hailey Bieber, as they left the bash after enjoying it late into the night.

The Vogue model looked stylish in an all-black ensemble, featuring a sleeveless plunging top and bell-bottom pants paired with black sunglasses.

P.C. Instagram/backgrid
During the event, the pair packed on the PDA and were seen locking lips as they danced together – a photo of which Hailey shared on her official Instagram Stories.

Held at the exclusive Birds Street Club in West Hollywood, the party was attended by several notable figures of the entertainment industry, including the Rhode founder’s best friend Kendall Jenner and The Kid LARO.

“Justin and Hailey Bieber arrived separately but were seen leaving hand-in-hand after partying until 2 a.m. at the exclusive Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood with Kendall Jenner and friends, celebrating the release of Justin's Swag album,” captioned the outlet.

Justin Bieber’s seventh studio album, Swag – released on July 11, 2025 – became a smash hit shortly after its debut, with 16 tracks securing spots on the Billboard Hot 100.

