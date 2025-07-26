Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce goes viral for wild 'Happy Gilmore 2' cameo 

Travis Kelce has recently captivated fans' hearts with his hilarious and wild presence in Happy Gilmore 2.
The international pop star and Taylor Swift's boyfriend made a special cameo in the newly released comedy, leaving audiences in stitches.
According to Page Six, this marks Travis' first film experience, where he shares the screen with renowned rapper-turned-actor Bad Bunny.
In the movie, Bad Bunny plays a character named Oscar, who is hired by Happy Gilmore, portrayed by Adam Sandler.
Meanwhile, Kelce appears as a random waiter at the restaurant, who is later bullied by Happy and Oscar.
In one scene, Happy instructs Oscar to go to his 'happy place,' which comically features the tied-up waiter at a pole, screaming and yelling for help while wearing only an apron.
Later, Oscar humorously faces the possibility of being eaten by a bear, showcasing Travis's impressive acting skills and leaving fans mesmerised.
In addition to the 35-year-old footballer, several celebrities made cameo appearances in the new movie, including Eminem, Kid Cudi, Post Malone and Alix Earle.
Before Happy Gilmore 2, Kelce appeared in a drama series called Grotesquerie, which was released on September 25, 2024.
It is also important to note that this comes on the heels of Taylor Swift's heartfelt shout-out to Travis Kelce on her Instagram Stories, marking the first time she acknowledged him on social media since they began dating in 2023.
In her post, she encouraged her fans to watch her current love interest's new film with a heartfelt note.