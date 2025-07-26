Taylor Swift shuts down Matty Healy’s mom’s mean dig with scathing response

When Taylor Swift hears a “mean” comment, she just “shakes it off” like a pro!

In a recent appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live on Thursday Night, Denise Welch – mother of Swift’s ex-boyfriend, Matty Healy – took a mean dig at the Cruel Summer hitmaker by making a rude comment about her.

On the show, the 14-time Grammy-winner became a hot topic of the conversation when the interviewer asked Welch about her thoughts on the singer’s hit album, The Tortured Poets Department, which was about her breakup with exes Joe Alwyn and Healy. 

“Obviously, on pain of death can I talk about that episode, but being her mother-in-law is a role that I am glad I lost. Listen, you're not allowed to say anything, and then she [Taylor] writes a whole album about it.” she stated.

In response, Taylor Swift wasted no time shutting down Denise’s mean remark with a scathing clapback.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, an insider close to the Enchanted singer revealed that Swift’s fitting response to Matty Healy’s mom is to simply ignore her “sly digs” and she “plans to do exactly as she always does… and just shake it off.”

“It's a bit obnoxious in Taylor's eyes, but she has to take the high road,” they noted adding, “If there was anything that would be in a future song of Taylor's – if she were ever to respond – she would respond that way. But as of right now, she might just let it slide. She is not going to let Denise ruin her day.”

For those unversed, Taylor Swift and Matty Healy’s dating rumors began in May 2023 after her break up from Joe Alwyn - her boyfriend of six years.

However, the Lover songstress’s whirlwind romance with Healy was short-lived as the pair parted ways just a month later in June 2023. Since then, Swift has been dating NFL star Travis Kelce.

