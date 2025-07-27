Princess Anne's royal future laid bare with bold five-year warning

Princess Anne stark five-year warning revealed about the future of the Royal Family, while also sharing a surprising personal ‘rule’ she follows when it comes to celebrating her birthday.
As per Daily Express, Roya Nikkah shared on the Royals with Roya and Kate that the Princess Royal, who is set to celebrate her 75th birthday on August 15.
The royal commentator mentioned that Princess Anne even "cancelled meetings" to sidestep discussions about plans for the milestone celebration.
It is reported that after several failed attempts to make arrangements, Roya disclosed that King Charles' sister has a strict personal rule about her birthday celebrations.
She clarified, "Anne's policy is: 'I will do things for my birthdays that have a zero, but I won't do things for my birthdays that have a five.'"
A source also opened up about Princess Anne future plans as she might be considering stepping back from royal duties.
According to her, the Princess has reportedly outlined the timeline she hopes to follow to those closest to her, "I was told that she's told her team, 'I'm going to start winding down a little bit at 80 in five years' time, and then I want to step back completely at 90.'"
Notably, amid the buzz of the Princess might start to ease her workload, she was incredibly active in recent weeks.
Recently, Princess Anne attended an event to award a Hindu community charity with the King's Award for Voluntary Service.