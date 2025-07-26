Sarah Ferguson cheers on Lionesses ahead of Euros Final match

Sarah Ferguson has cheered on Lionesses ahead of England’s final match against Spain in the European Championship final.
Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, July 26, the mother of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie praised the team’s spirit, and remarkable teamwork as England’s Lionesses gear up for their Euros final clash against Spain.
She shared a clip, featuring a touching voiceover alongside images from the match, singled out Michelle Ajumayang and Chloe Kelly for their standout performance in the semi-final victory over Italy
“Michelle Ajumayang and Chloe Kelly, wow, your teamwork in the last match. All the lionesses, the entire team, you are incredible. You are an inspiration, you're magical, and you are just going to rock it tomorrow,” Sarah said.
She further added, “You show such bravery and courage, and it's just extraordinary. Well, good luck tomorrow, and just exciting to watch. Oh, amazing. Well done.”
“We’re all behind you @lionesses. Best of luck tomorrow!” she wrote in the caption.
Sarah Ferguson message for the team comes after King Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, cheered on the England women's national football team for reaching new heights in their achievements.
"A message from The King to @Sarina.Wiegman, the mighty @Lionesses and all in their support team, following their success in this evening's Women's Euros semi-final," they wrote in the caption.
The Lionesses made a comeback in the ongoing 2024 Euro series and are qualified for the finals, which will take place on Sunday, July 27.