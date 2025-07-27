Prince William sends rousing words to Lionesses ahead of Euros final

Prince William has released a heartfelt message for Lionesses ahead of UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 Final.
The Prince of Wales took to his joint Instagram account with the Princess of Wales to pen cheering words for the team as they prepare to face Spain on Sunday.
"Good luck to the Lionesses tomorrow," William wrote as he reshared a post by Lionesses official account as they recalled all of their victories of the season.
The father-of-three further added, "The nation is so proud you are through to the final, after some stunning comebacks! We are all cheering you on!"
Prince William signed off the post with a his initial, "W", alluding that the message had come from him personally.
A day earlier, the husband of Kate Middleton celebrated England’s Lionesses victory in the semi-final against Italy.
"Brilliant performance @Lionesses! One game from glory! #WEURO2025," the Prince of Wales wrote, applauding the squad’s gritty triumph as they secured their place in the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 Final,” he wrote yesterday.
In addition to Prince William, King Charles and Queen Camilla also issued a message of congratulations, and good luck for the team ahead of the final.
"My wife and I join all our family in wishing you, the proud Lionesses, our warmest congratulations on reaching the final of the U.E.F.A EURO tournament,” he wrote.