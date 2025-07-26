Zara Tindall, Mike share candid selfie amid eventful day in Australia

Zara and Mike Tindall gave fans a glimpse into their time Down Under, sharing a cheerful selfie as they found themselves in the midst of dramatic scenes unfolding in Australia.

During their summer break in Australia, the couple were spotted while watching the thrilling finale to the British and Irish Lions win over their rivals, Australia, in Melbourne.

The couple witnessed a game where the Lions secured their 29-26 victory with just 23 seconds left on the clock.

The memorable match served as the highlight of their anniversary trip, with a pre-game snap showing them smiling at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Zara and Mike donned a full British and Irish Lions outfit including matching tops and beanies.

It’s been a memorable month for the couple as they experienced Hamilton Island for the first time, while the rugby champ kept fans updated online.

Amid their trip, they made a trip to Great Barrier Reef Marine Park for the first time, despite having visited Australia on numerous occasions previously.

Mike wrote on Instagram, "We had the chance to spend a few days on Hamilton Island this week - despite all the times we have been to Australia, we have never been here before and it's been amazing."

He opened up about his experience as "unreal", noting that "Queensland definitely has it all."

