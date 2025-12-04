Spotify Wrapped 2025 stuns fans with top songs of the year

Spotify Wrapped 2025 is here, and with it comes the list of artists and songs that dominated the year all over the globe.
The highly awaited annual music report, which in recent years has become a prominent pop culture phenomenon, has once again caused a frenzy on the internet.
Bad Bunny has been been crowned Spotify's Global Top Artist with 19.8 billion streams this year, after claiming the title in 2020, 2021, and 2022.
His 2025 album, titled DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, a project with close ties to Bad Bunny's culture and roots, has been named the global top album of 2025.
Besides the Puerto Rican star, the top five artists are Taylor Swift, followed by The Weeknd, Drake, and Billie Eilish.
When it comes to top tracks, the list is more diverse, from songs from Netflix's record-breaking animation, KPop Demon Hunters, to a hit track by 20-year-old Sombr.
Here are the Spotify Global Top 10 Songs of 2025
1. 'Die With A Smile' by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars
The most streamed song of 2025 was an iconic collaboration between Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars, which gave fans the track, Die With A Smile.
The song earned more than 1.7 billion streams on Spotify.
2. 'BIRDS OF A FEATHER' by Billie Eilish
Used in the trailer of Season 3 of Heartstopper and released in the summer of 2024, BIRDS OF A FEATHER came in the number two spot, proving its impact for yet another year.
3. 'APT.' by ROSÉ and Bruno Mars
Another headline-making collaboration between K-pop star ROSÉ and Bruno Mars secured the third rank in the list.
APT. has also managed to break many records due to its trendy and playful vibes, as aside from Spotify, the track also swept Apple Music's 2025 year-end rankings.
4. 'Ordinary' by Alex Warren
The early 2025 release, which helped Alex Warren make a name of himself in music industry became a number-one hit in more than 30 countries in 2025.
Ordinary was the fourth track in the top songs of 2025 on Spotify.
5. 'DtMF' by Bad Bunny
The fourth single track in Bad Bunny's sixth solo studio album crossed the halfway mark of the list. DtMF has the same name as the album, DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, which translates to "I Should Have Taken More Photos".
6. 'back to friends' by sombr
Sombr's back to friends, which ranks sixth in the list helped introduced the young artist to a bigger fanbase, alongside securing a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist.
The song is about maintaining a normal relationship with someone you once shared deep intimacy with.
7. 'Golden' by HUNTR/X, EJAE, AUDREY NUNA, REI AMI, KPop Demon Hunters cast
Spotify top songs list could not be without the mention of this year's biggest music moments, which were the fictional K-pop groups from the popular Netflix animation, KPop Demon Hunters.
Golden by HUNTR/ enjoyed fame since the movie came out, and it managed to make its place in the top 10 songs on Spotify.
8. 'luther' (with SZA) by Kendrick Lamar
Another song released in 2024 that manged to find a spot in this year's list is luther, the single track by Kendrick Lamar and SZA.
9. 'That's So True' by Gracie Abrams
Gracie Abrams has once again proven her impact on charts, as the song, whose audio has over 90 million views on YouTube, also managed to rank ninth in the 2025 top songs.
The track was also Abrams' first top 10 hit on Billboard's Hot 100 charts.
10. 'WILDFLOWER' by Billie Eilish
The Spotify Global top songs lists concluded with another Billie Eilish hit, WILDFLOWER, which is the fourth single from her third studio album, Hit Me Hard and Soft (2024).
She wrote the track with her brother and its producer, Finneas O'Connell.