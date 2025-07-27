King Abdullah, US President Donald Trump address major concerns in key talks

King Abdullah, US President Donald Trump address major concerns in key talks


King Abdullah had a phone call with Donald Trump to discuss major regional concerns.

On Saturday, July 26, the Royal Hashemite Court reported through its Instagram Stories that the Jordanian monarch spoke to the President of the United States by phone to talk about major issues in the region.

In the statement, the court reported, “His Majesty King Abdullah II, during a phone call with US President Donald Trump, discussed the latest developments in the region, particularly in Gaza and Syria.”

“His Majesty reiterated the need to exert all efforts to stop the war on Gaza and ensure the flow of aid to all areas of the Strip to alleviate the alarming and catastrophic humanitarian conditions,” they added.

P.C. Instagram/rhcjo
P.C. Instagram/rhcjo

This phone call between King Abdullah and Donald Trump comes just a few days after the monarch’s working visit to Canada.

During the trip to the maple country, Abdullah had a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in Ottawa, in which they focused on strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries and also addressed the latest regional developments.

Briefing about the meeting, the Royals penned, “During discussions on ways to bolster the partnership between #Jordan and #Canada, and the latest regional developments, His Majesty King Abdullah II meets with Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney in Ottawa.

They also shared a couple of photos and a video to offer glimpses into the King’s visit.

Related
Read more : Royal

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s latest venture sparks concerns for Prince William

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s latest venture sparks concerns for Prince William
The Prince of Wales and husband of Princess Beatrice overlapping interests in their ventures could arise royal tension

Princess Anne to ‘never’ forgive Prince Harry’s betrayal toward Royal family

Princess Anne to ‘never’ forgive Prince Harry’s betrayal toward Royal family
The representatives of King Charles and Prince Harry met in London earlier this month

Charles Spencer, partner Cat Jarman welcome new addition to their family

Charles Spencer, partner Cat Jarman welcome new addition to their family
Prince William’s uncle, Charles Spencer, announces the arrival of a new family addition with his partner Cat Jarman

Buckingham Palace delivers sweet send-off for Prince William's upcoming trip

Buckingham Palace delivers sweet send-off for Prince William's upcoming trip
Prince William to depart the United Kingdom on Sunday for upcoming royal visit

Charles Spencer unveils Princess Diana's lookalike in rare family photo

Charles Spencer unveils Princess Diana's lookalike in rare family photo
Princess Diana tragically died in a car crash in Paris, France, in September 1997

Senior Royal makes rare appearance to attend solemn remembrance event

Senior Royal makes rare appearance to attend solemn remembrance event
Rarely-seen member of the Royal Family pays poignant tribute as she attends a sombre ceremony

Prince William’s bold ‘three-point blueprint’ to shake up future of monarchy

Prince William’s bold ‘three-point blueprint’ to shake up future of monarchy
The Prince of Wales plans to bring major transformation to the monarch with three key points after ascending the British throne

Mike Tindall unfolds Royal Family's fun activity after his painful injury

Mike Tindall unfolds Royal Family's fun activity after his painful injury
Zara Tindall and her husband are set to celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary next week