King Abdullah, US President Donald Trump address major concerns in key talks

King Abdullah had a phone call with Donald Trump to discuss major regional concerns.
On Saturday, July 26, the Royal Hashemite Court reported through its Instagram Stories that the Jordanian monarch spoke to the President of the United States by phone to talk about major issues in the region.
In the statement, the court reported, “His Majesty King Abdullah II, during a phone call with US President Donald Trump, discussed the latest developments in the region, particularly in Gaza and Syria.”
“His Majesty reiterated the need to exert all efforts to stop the war on Gaza and ensure the flow of aid to all areas of the Strip to alleviate the alarming and catastrophic humanitarian conditions,” they added.
This phone call between King Abdullah and Donald Trump comes just a few days after the monarch’s working visit to Canada.
During the trip to the maple country, Abdullah had a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney in Ottawa, in which they focused on strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries and also addressed the latest regional developments.
Briefing about the meeting, the Royals penned, “During discussions on ways to bolster the partnership between #Jordan and #Canada, and the latest regional developments, His Majesty King Abdullah II meets with Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney in Ottawa.
They also shared a couple of photos and a video to offer glimpses into the King’s visit.