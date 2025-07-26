Liam, Noel Gallagher honor late Ozzy Osbourne with somber performance 

Liam and Noel Gallagher has paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Ozzy Osbourne during their recent concert.
On Friday, July 25, the Oasis performed their first at London's Wembley Stadium, where they remembered the late music legend, who also known as the Prince of Darkness.
The Gallagher brothers respectfully honoured Ozzy with a soulful performance of Rock 'N' Roll Star in front of a huge image of Ozzy.
In the videos, making rounds on social media, the duo looked somber as Liam said, “I want to dedicate this next one to Ozzy Osbourne, Rock 'N' Roll Star'.
Ozzy passed away on Tuesday at the age of 76 just weeks after he performed his final show with Black Sabbath.
“It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning,” his family confirmed the devastating news.
The statement further added, “He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time.”
Ozzy Osbourne retired from touring three years after sustaining spinal injuries in a 2018 accident. In January 2020, he announced that he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.