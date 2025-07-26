‘Coronation Street’ star Jack P Shepherd ties knot in Manchester Cathedral

Jack P Shepherd is married!
The Coronation Street star has exchanged the vows to his beloved partner Hanni Treweek in Manchester on Saturday, July 26.
The loved-up couple was surrounded by friends, family and colleagues in Manchester Cathedral on their special day.
Jack, who has played the iconic David Platt on the ITV show since 2000, made a stunning arrival in a red mustang with his mother and his son Reuben, whom he shares with his ex Lauren Shippey.
For the big day, he wore a tailored white suit paired with a black waistcoat and a matching black bow tie, looked dapper as always.
Meanwhile, his beautiful bride stunned in a white long dress with a full skirt and dramatically long train.
Hanni completed her wedding look with a long veil, which was fastened into place using a tiara.
The photos of newly wed couple showed them sharing a passionate kiss as white confetti fell on them after the ceremony.
Jack’s fellow star, Lucy Fallon, who played David's niece Bethany Platt in the show, was also in attendance, wearing a plunging yellow gown with gold strappy heels.
Meanwhile, another of his costars, TIna O'Brien, who portrayed his sister Sarah, turned heads in a plunging blue and white gown.
Jack’s on-screen wife Julia Goulding, Samia Longchambon, Colson Smith, Ben Rice, Alan Halsall and Jayne Danson also attended the event.