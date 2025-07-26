‘Coronation Street’ star Jack P Shepherd ties knot in Manchester Cathedral

Jack P Shepherd is married!

The Coronation Street star has exchanged the vows to his beloved partner Hanni Treweek in Manchester on Saturday, July 26.

The loved-up couple was surrounded by friends, family and colleagues in Manchester Cathedral on their special day.

Jack, who has played the iconic David Platt on the ITV show since 2000, made a stunning arrival in a red mustang with his mother and his son Reuben, whom he shares with his ex Lauren Shippey.

For the big day, he wore a tailored white suit paired with a black waistcoat and a matching black bow tie, looked dapper as always.

Meanwhile, his beautiful bride stunned in a white long dress with a full skirt and dramatically long train.

Hanni completed her wedding look with a long veil, which was fastened into place using a tiara.

The photos of newly wed couple showed them sharing a passionate kiss as white confetti fell on them after the ceremony.

Jack’s fellow star, Lucy Fallon, who played David's niece Bethany Platt in the show, was also in attendance, wearing a plunging yellow gown with gold strappy heels.

Meanwhile, another of his costars, TIna O'Brien, who portrayed his sister Sarah, turned heads in a plunging blue and white gown.

Jack’s on-screen wife Julia Goulding, Samia Longchambon, Colson Smith, Ben Rice, Alan Halsall and Jayne Danson also attended the event.

