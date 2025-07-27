Prince Harry loses key Royal’s support in bid to mend rift with King Charles

Prince Harry’s bid to mend rift with King Charles is at risk as key member of the Royal Family may avoid getting involved in their peace talks.
After five years of estrangement and a strained relationship, the Duke of Sussex and British monarch’s senior aides finally held a secret peace summit in an attempt to resolve the family feud.
However, the Duke’s hope of making peace and reconciling with his cancer-stricken father may soon be shattered, as might never get the support of a prominent and influential Royal – Princess Anne.
Speaking to the Mirror, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond expressed that Harry might have had a chance to mend the rift with the Royal Family is he had sought guidance from the Princess Royal.
"Yes, (Princess) Anne would have been the perfect person to offer advice and guidance, but, sadly, this is no longer relevant as Harry has made it quite clear that he has no desire to return to life as a working royal,” stated Bond.
She continued to say that Princess Anne could have explained to the Duke of Sussex that “playing a fiddle” was the wrong way to look at his status, as she herself has proven that being the second-born can still be an invaluable support to the institution of monarchy.
But now, as Harry has already made an irreparable damage by speaking out against his family over the years through his interview with Oprah Winfrey and a tell-all memoir, Spare, Anne “wouldn’t want to get involved” in the peace talks.
"It may be that the King has discussed his family troubles with Anne, but I rather doubt that she would want to get involved,” Jennie Bond added.
The royal expert further noted, "To Anne, loyalty is paramount, and I suspect she feels that Harry has been extremely disloyal to his father, his brother and the monarchy. She might well find that hard to forgive."
Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, resigned from their royal duties in 2020.