Prince Harry loses key Royal’s support in bid to mend rift with King Charles

Prince Harry loses key Royal’s support in bid to mend rift with King Charles


Prince Harry’s bid to mend rift with King Charles is at risk as key member of the Royal Family may avoid getting involved in their peace talks.

After five years of estrangement and a strained relationship, the Duke of Sussex and British monarch’s senior aides finally held a secret peace summit in an attempt to resolve the family feud.

However, the Duke’s hope of making peace and reconciling with his cancer-stricken father may soon be shattered, as might never get the support of a prominent and influential Royal – Princess Anne.

Speaking to the Mirror, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond expressed that Harry might have had a chance to mend the rift with the Royal Family is he had sought guidance from the Princess Royal.

"Yes, (Princess) Anne would have been the perfect person to offer advice and guidance, but, sadly, this is no longer relevant as Harry has made it quite clear that he has no desire to return to life as a working royal,” stated Bond.

She continued to say that Princess Anne could have explained to the Duke of Sussex that “playing a fiddle” was the wrong way to look at his status, as she herself has proven that being the second-born can still be an invaluable support to the institution of monarchy.

But now, as Harry has already made an irreparable damage by speaking out against his family over the years through his interview with Oprah Winfrey and a tell-all memoir, Spare, Anne “wouldn’t want to get involved” in the peace talks.

"It may be that the King has discussed his family troubles with Anne, but I rather doubt that she would want to get involved,” Jennie Bond added.

The royal expert further noted, "To Anne, loyalty is paramount, and I suspect she feels that Harry has been extremely disloyal to his father, his brother and the monarchy. She might well find that hard to forgive."

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, resigned from their royal duties in 2020.

Related
Read more : Royal

Sarah Ferguson cheers on Lionesses ahead of Euros Final match

Sarah Ferguson cheers on Lionesses ahead of Euros Final match
The Duchess of York praised Lionesses' spirit, and remarkable teamwork as the gear up for their Euros final

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s latest venture sparks concerns for Prince William

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s latest venture sparks concerns for Prince William
The Prince of Wales and husband of Princess Beatrice overlapping interests in their ventures could arise royal tension

Princess Anne to ‘never’ forgive Prince Harry’s betrayal toward Royal family

Princess Anne to ‘never’ forgive Prince Harry’s betrayal toward Royal family
The representatives of King Charles and Prince Harry met in London earlier this month

Charles Spencer, partner Cat Jarman welcome new addition to their family

Charles Spencer, partner Cat Jarman welcome new addition to their family
Prince William’s uncle, Charles Spencer, announces the arrival of a new family addition with his partner Cat Jarman

Buckingham Palace delivers sweet send-off for Prince William's upcoming trip

Buckingham Palace delivers sweet send-off for Prince William's upcoming trip
Prince William to depart the United Kingdom on Sunday for upcoming royal visit

Charles Spencer unveils Princess Diana's lookalike in rare family photo

Charles Spencer unveils Princess Diana's lookalike in rare family photo
Princess Diana tragically died in a car crash in Paris, France, in September 1997

Senior Royal makes rare appearance to attend solemn remembrance event

Senior Royal makes rare appearance to attend solemn remembrance event
Rarely-seen member of the Royal Family pays poignant tribute as she attends a sombre ceremony

Prince William’s bold ‘three-point blueprint’ to shake up future of monarchy

Prince William’s bold ‘three-point blueprint’ to shake up future of monarchy
The Prince of Wales plans to bring major transformation to the monarch with three key points after ascending the British throne