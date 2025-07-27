Coldplay reminisce cherished past memory as they gear up for final US shows

Coldplay reminisce cherished past memory as they gear up for final US shows


As the time to perform their final shows in the U.S. nears, Coldplay are experiencing a mix of emotions.

The British rock band turned to its official Instagram account on Saturday, July 26, to issues a special message as they geared up to deliver the second-to-last concert of the U.S. leg of their Music of the Spheres world tour.

Hours before kicking off the thrilling show, the four-member band reminisced a heartfelt past memory, noting, “A final instalment for USA '25, what a way to finish..! Growing up in the UK in the '80s, seeing the shining aqua of Dan Marino's #13 shirt on tv was like beaming the Florida sunshine into our living room.”

“A fitting way to end this leg of the tour, thank you to everyone who has helped to make it so much fun, most importantly our amazing audiences. W. X, they added.

P.C. Instagram/coldpay
P.C. Instagram/coldpay

Coldplay’s final two shows of the United States leg are scheduled at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on July 26 and 27, 2025.

After wrapping the U.S. stops, the band will take a brief pause from tour following which they will return to rock the U.K. stages with their exciting performances at Craven Park in Kingston upon Hull and Wembley Stadium in London from August 18 to September 8, 2025.

Related
Read more : Entertainment

Joe Jonas reflects on invasive questions during early fame

Joe Jonas reflects on invasive questions during early fame
The Jonas Brothers member recounted on the memory of being frequently quizzed about his stance on premarital intimacy

Kris Jenner celebrates ‘role model’ mum Mary Jo's 91st birthday with sweet wish

Kris Jenner celebrates ‘role model’ mum Mary Jo's 91st birthday with sweet wish
MJ has been one of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' most beloved guest stars over the years

Justin Bieber shares intimate photos with Hailey from ‘Swag’ listening party

Justin Bieber shares intimate photos with Hailey from ‘Swag’ listening party
The Grammy winner singer released his seventh studio album, Swag, last week

‘Coronation Street’ star Jack P Shepherd ties knot in Manchester Cathedral

‘Coronation Street’ star Jack P Shepherd ties knot in Manchester Cathedral
Jack’s ‘Coronation Street’ co-stars, including Lucy Fallon, Tina O’Brien, and many others also attended the event

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco tighten security after private wedding plans exposed

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco tighten security after private wedding plans exposed
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco will allegedly say 'I do' in a star-studded ceremony this year

Liam, Noel Gallagher honor late Ozzy Osbourne with somber performance

Liam, Noel Gallagher honor late Ozzy Osbourne with somber performance
Ozzy passed away on Tuesday at the age of 76 weeks after he performed his final show with Black Sabbath

Brooklyn Beckham gives nod to Ozzy Osbourne with his latest culinary creation

Brooklyn Beckham gives nod to Ozzy Osbourne with his latest culinary creation
Brooklyn Beckham’s latest cooking video honors the Prince of Darkness

Dwayne Johnson pens somber tribute to late music icon Fiji: 'Heartbroken'

Dwayne Johnson pens somber tribute to late music icon Fiji: 'Heartbroken'
The deceased singer, Fiji, was tragically passed away earlier this year