Coldplay reminisce cherished past memory as they gear up for final US shows

As the time to perform their final shows in the U.S. nears, Coldplay are experiencing a mix of emotions.
The British rock band turned to its official Instagram account on Saturday, July 26, to issues a special message as they geared up to deliver the second-to-last concert of the U.S. leg of their Music of the Spheres world tour.
Hours before kicking off the thrilling show, the four-member band reminisced a heartfelt past memory, noting, “A final instalment for USA '25, what a way to finish..! Growing up in the UK in the '80s, seeing the shining aqua of Dan Marino's #13 shirt on tv was like beaming the Florida sunshine into our living room.”
“A fitting way to end this leg of the tour, thank you to everyone who has helped to make it so much fun, most importantly our amazing audiences. W. X, they added.
Coldplay’s final two shows of the United States leg are scheduled at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on July 26 and 27, 2025.
After wrapping the U.S. stops, the band will take a brief pause from tour following which they will return to rock the U.K. stages with their exciting performances at Craven Park in Kingston upon Hull and Wembley Stadium in London from August 18 to September 8, 2025.