Selena Gomez shares new intimate details about Benny Blanco wedding plans

Selena Gomez has shared some new insights into her wedding with fiancé Benny Blanco.

On Friday, July 25, the A Rainy Day in New York star hinted at details about her forthcoming nuptials in a viral clip posted by her brand Rare Beauty.

She got candid about the wedding menu, "Whenever that day comes. I do know I don’t want a big cake.”

Selena, 33, revealed that she plans to have a smaller and more intimate dessert, reserved for herself and Benny, 37.

“I think I’d want a mini one for just us that we can freeze,” the Hotel Transylvania: Transformania actress added, “my preferred dessert would be biscuits and gravy. My Nana’s biscuits and gravy. That sounds like dessert to me.”

Despite Selena’s recent dessert dishing, Benny confessed last month that they have “not yet” begun planning their wedding.

He said on Therapuss with Jake Shane podcast, “We got engaged and then we were filming music videos for our album, then it’s holidays, then right after the holidays we had to start all the promo for our stuff, do that.” 

The Rare Beauty founder and the I Can't Get Enough songwriter announced their engagement in December 2024.

