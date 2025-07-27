Kardashian-Jenner girls step out in style to celebrate grandma MJ’s birthday 

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is celebrating the mother of their matriarch!
On Saturday, July 26, Kylie Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian joined Kris Jenner for family dinner in LA's The Ivy to celebrate her mum MJ’s 91st birthday.
All the Kardashian-Jenner ladies were dressed to the nines as they made a stunning arrival at the eatery with their kids.
Kylie slipped into a patterned black and white body-con mini dress for the occasion which she paired with a pair of black thong sandals and a coordinating leather handbag.
Meanwhile, the 27-year-old cosmetics mogul’s seven-year-old daughter Stormi accompanied her in a custom-made white Chrome Hearts skirt and jacket with a matching purse and dark sneakers.
Khloé was also dressed to impress as she donned a clinging black dress with white florals printed throughout.
The 41-year-old Good American founder also brought her seven-year-old daughter True to the family outing.
Kourtney arrived at the restaurant, holding her 20-month-old son Rocky as she wore a floral patterned beige maxi dress with an edgy, studded black leather motorcycle jacket.
Hours before family’s intimate celebration, Kris Jenner paid a heartfelt tribute to her mother, Mary Jo.
“Happy birthday to my mommy MJ!!! You are truly the heart and soul of our family... the most incredible mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother we could ever dream of. Your strength, elegance, wit, and wisdom have shaped who we all are,” she wrote on Instagram.
MJ has been a regular guest of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, having appeared on several episode.