Courteney Cox’s hilarious take on Disneyland’s famous turkey leg delights fans

The 'Friends' star shares heartwarming glimpses into her trip to Disneyland with daughter, Coco Arquette


Courteney Cox has left fans in stitches with her hilarious reaction as she tried Disneyland’s all time famous turkey leg.

Taking to her Instagram account on Friday, August 22, the Friends star shared a carousel of heartwarming glimpses into her trip to Disneyland with daughter, Coco Arquette and a family friend.

"Disneyland with my girls," she wrote in the caption.

While Cox’s photo-dump comprised of sweet mother-daughter photos in the theme park, it also featured a hilarious clip of them as they tried the turkey leg for the first time.

"So, my mom won't try a turkey leg, but I will eat it," the 21-year-old said in the video, while Cox quipped, "That is literally the most disgusting thing I've ever seen in my life."

Coco went on to eat the drumstick as the 61-year-old star said, “Second of all, I don't eat any kind of skin.”

"Okay. Quick," Coco said, gesturing her mum to take a bite as Cox added, "Oh God. I hate this more than you know.”

Upon insisting, the Scream actress reluctantly took a bite of the oversized turkey leg and the taste instantly changed her mind.

"Oh, they're smoked. It's a smoked turkey leg. Oh, it's delicious,” she added.

The clip left her fans rolling with laughter as it reminds them of Cox’s famous turkey scene in Friends.

Courteney Cox shares Coco with ex-husband David Arquette. 

