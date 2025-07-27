Gwyneth Paltrow’s biographer spills on her paycheck for viral Astronomer ad

Gwyneth Paltrow’s biographer spills on her paycheck for viral Astronomer ad
Gwyneth Paltrow’s biographer spills on her paycheck for viral Astronomer ad

Gwyneth Paltrow has might bagged big bucks for playing PR guru in viral office romance scandal.

On Friday, July 25, the ex-wife of Chris martin and Academy Award-winning actress appeared in an advertisement for Astronomer as she stepped in as temporarily spokesperson to help clear the air around the tech company after viral Coldplay kiss-cam scandal involving two of its employees.

“Thank you for your interest in Astronomer. I’ve been hired on a very temporary basis to speak on behalf of the 300-plus employees at Astronomer," the Marty Supreme star said in the video.

Now, the Goop founder’s unauthorized biographer Amy Odell has spilled beans on how much the actress could have earned for the publicity stunt.

“I just wrote a book about Gwyneth Paltrow. I have exclusive information about what she's earned from past endorsement deals,” Amy, whose book Gwyneth: The Biography comes out July 29, said in an Instagram video.

According to her, Gwyneth made a cameo at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia for a total of $1.6 million, and attended a launch party for Skims in late 2023 to promote their Swarovski collaboration for $250,000.

The ad comes weeks after a video involving former CEO Andy Byron and HR executive Kristin Cabot made rounds on social media as they were caught on a Coldplay kiss cam during the band’s Boston concert earlier this month.

Related
Read more : Entertainment

Junior Edwards, ‘Swamp People’ alum, leaves loved ones mourning with his death

Junior Edwards, ‘Swamp People’ alum, leaves loved ones mourning with his death
‘Swamp People’ star Junior Edwards’ close ones pay emotional tributes as they grieve over his passing

Coldplay reminisce cherished past memory as they gear up for final US shows

Coldplay reminisce cherished past memory as they gear up for final US shows
The British rock band are set to perform two final shows of its Music of the Spheres tour’s United States leg

Kendall Jenner shows love for Hailey, Justin Bieber after glitzy ‘Swag’ party

Kendall Jenner shows love for Hailey, Justin Bieber after glitzy ‘Swag’ party
‘The Kardashians’ star shares unseen photo with her BFF Hailey Bieber from Justin Bieber’s star-studded ‘Swag’ release party

Miley Cyrus proudly flaunts her milestone achievement with striking photos

Miley Cyrus proudly flaunts her milestone achievement with striking photos
The ‘Walk of Fame’ singer shares unseen snaps as she celebrates her latest milestone

Selena Gomez serves godmother goals at fun movie date with goddaughter

Selena Gomez serves godmother goals at fun movie date with goddaughter
The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ actress shares fun-filled glimpses of her movie night with her adorable goddaughter

Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas touch down in London with close family member

Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas touch down in London with close family member
'Mission: Impossible' star and the 'Ballerina' starlet sparked romance buzz earlier this year

Joe Jonas reflects on invasive questions during early fame

Joe Jonas reflects on invasive questions during early fame
The Jonas Brothers member recounted on the memory of being frequently quizzed about his stance on premarital intimacy

Kris Jenner celebrates ‘role model’ mum Mary Jo's 91st birthday with sweet wish

Kris Jenner celebrates ‘role model’ mum Mary Jo's 91st birthday with sweet wish
MJ has been one of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' most beloved guest stars over the years