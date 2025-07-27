Gwyneth Paltrow’s biographer spills on her paycheck for viral Astronomer ad

Gwyneth Paltrow has might bagged big bucks for playing PR guru in viral office romance scandal.
On Friday, July 25, the ex-wife of Chris martin and Academy Award-winning actress appeared in an advertisement for Astronomer as she stepped in as temporarily spokesperson to help clear the air around the tech company after viral Coldplay kiss-cam scandal involving two of its employees.
“Thank you for your interest in Astronomer. I’ve been hired on a very temporary basis to speak on behalf of the 300-plus employees at Astronomer," the Marty Supreme star said in the video.
Now, the Goop founder’s unauthorized biographer Amy Odell has spilled beans on how much the actress could have earned for the publicity stunt.
“I just wrote a book about Gwyneth Paltrow. I have exclusive information about what she's earned from past endorsement deals,” Amy, whose book Gwyneth: The Biography comes out July 29, said in an Instagram video.
According to her, Gwyneth made a cameo at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia for a total of $1.6 million, and attended a launch party for Skims in late 2023 to promote their Swarovski collaboration for $250,000.
The ad comes weeks after a video involving former CEO Andy Byron and HR executive Kristin Cabot made rounds on social media as they were caught on a Coldplay kiss cam during the band’s Boston concert earlier this month.