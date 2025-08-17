Home / Entertainment

Mariah Carey wraps UK shows with heartfelt thanks to ‘wonderful’ fans

The ‘Emotions’ singer performed three thrilling shows in England as part of her The Celebration of Mimi tour

“It’s a wrap” for Mariah Carey’s England shows!

After delivering three electrifying performances in England as part of her 15th concert tour, The Celebration of Mimi, the Emotions singer turned to her official Instagram account to express gratitude to her die-hard fans.

In the heartwarming post shared on Saturday, August 16, Carey reflected, “I had the most amazing couple of weeks in the UK!”

“Thank you to everyone, especially my fans, for being such wonderful hosts. I loved seeing you all and sharing moments as we’re getting ready for #HereForItAll,” she added.

The Obsessed singer concluded her statement, writing, “Sandringham last night was the perfect finale!”

Accompanying the sweet caption was a string of photographs and a video, featuring the gorgeous songstress in a variety of glamorous ensembles she wore during the shows.

The carousel also offered glimpses of Carey rocking the UK stage with her power-packed performances.

Fans reaction:

Soon after Mariah Carey shared the heartwarming post, her fans flocked to the comments to drop their delightful comments.

“Special times! What a trip for Here for it all!!” wrote one.

Another praised, “the show was amazing! we loved the ensembles.”

“Iv Loved Mariah all my life. Last night was a dream come true,” a third expressed.

Mariah Carey will now perform her next show at Interlagos Circuit in São Paulo, Brazil, on September 13, following a brief break.

