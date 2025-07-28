Beyoncé wraps Cowboy Carter Tour with surprise Destiny's Child reunion

Beyoncé wraps Cowboy Carter Tour with surprise Destiny's Child reunion 

Beyoncé closes her headline-grabbing Cowboy Carter Tour with a bang! 

During her final show, the 35-time Grammy-winning artist shocked her fans as she reunited with her former girl group band, Destiny's Child, nearly after seven years.

The rock girls' band, which also includes Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, appeared on stage alongside Beyoncé for the grand finale of her popular tour at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 26.

A day after wrapping her tenth concert tour, the Halo crooner took to her Instagram handle on Sunday to release a few exclusive images from her final show, accompanied by her former group mates.

The international rock star kicked off her post with the stunning snapshot of herself, Kelly and Michelle entering the stage in matching outfits.

P.C: Beyoncé/Instagram
P.C: Beyoncé/Instagram 

Destiny's Child group members delivered throwback hits, their 2001 anthem Bootylicious and 2005 hit Lose My Breath.

In addition to Kelly and Michelle, the mom-of-three closed the curtain with a series of special guests, including Shaboozey, Jay-Z, and others.

Beyoncé debuted the highly anticipated tour, Cowboy Carter, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on April 28 in support of her eighth studio album of the same title, which she released in 2024. 

Related
Read more : Entertainment

Nicole Kidman shares screen with daughter Faith in her debut ad campaign

Nicole Kidman shares screen with daughter Faith in her debut ad campaign
The 'Babygirl' star dropped mesmerizing BTS video clip from her latest brand campaign alongside her daughter

Why Travis Kelce’s Taylor Swift post meant more than just cute couple pics?

Why Travis Kelce’s Taylor Swift post meant more than just cute couple pics?
Travis Kelce's decision to post images of Taylor Swift to the platform for the first time 'wasn't random'

‘Fantastic Four: First Steps’ heads for record $125M launch weekend

‘Fantastic Four: First Steps’ heads for record $125M launch weekend
Marvel's 'Fantastic Four: First Steps' topped Friday’s box office chart in North America

Jessica Alba finds new love with Danny Ramirez amid Cash Warren divorce

Jessica Alba finds new love with Danny Ramirez amid Cash Warren divorce
The 'Fantastic Four' actress ignited romance speculations with Danny Ramirez earlier this month

Ed Sheeran leaves fans in awe with surprise duet alongside Sigrid in Oslo

Ed Sheeran leaves fans in awe with surprise duet alongside Sigrid in Oslo
The 'Shape of You' crooner's eight studio album, Play, will arrive September this year

Taylor Swift returns to work as rumors swirl around new project

Taylor Swift returns to work as rumors swirl around new project
'Lover' singer is busy in her 'top secret' project after enjoying a summer break with beau Travis Kelce

Kylie Jenner, Kris, Kim, Khloé grace Beyoncé’s last Cowboy Carter show

Kylie Jenner, Kris, Kim, Khloé grace Beyoncé’s last Cowboy Carter show
Beyoncé concludes her last Cowboy Carter show with Destiny’s Child performance in Los Angeles

Channing Tatum’s girlfriend Inka reveals future plans as romance heats up

Channing Tatum’s girlfriend Inka reveals future plans as romance heats up
Channing Tatum and Inka Williams, who first linked together in March, confirmed romance at a pre-Oscars bash