Beyoncé wraps Cowboy Carter Tour with surprise Destiny's Child reunion 

Beyoncé closes her headline-grabbing Cowboy Carter Tour with a bang!
During her final show, the 35-time Grammy-winning artist shocked her fans as she reunited with her former girl group band, Destiny's Child, nearly after seven years.
The rock girls' band, which also includes Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, appeared on stage alongside Beyoncé for the grand finale of her popular tour at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Saturday, July 26.
A day after wrapping her tenth concert tour, the Halo crooner took to her Instagram handle on Sunday to release a few exclusive images from her final show, accompanied by her former group mates.
The international rock star kicked off her post with the stunning snapshot of herself, Kelly and Michelle entering the stage in matching outfits.
Destiny's Child group members delivered throwback hits, their 2001 anthem Bootylicious and 2005 hit Lose My Breath.
In addition to Kelly and Michelle, the mom-of-three closed the curtain with a series of special guests, including Shaboozey, Jay-Z, and others.
Beyoncé debuted the highly anticipated tour, Cowboy Carter, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on April 28 in support of her eighth studio album of the same title, which she released in 2024.