King Charles sets key goal for Lionesses after Euro final win

King Charles has sent a heartfelt congratulatory message to the Lionesses after a historic win at the Euro 2025 final, as he urged the squad to keep their eyes on bigger prizes.

On Sunday, July 27, following England's triumph, Charles penned an encouraging note for the football team, noting, "Congratulations England. This brings you, your manager and all your support team my most heartfelt congratulations on winning the EUROS 2025."

Mentioning the iconic "football's coming home" chant, the monarch added, "As you return home with the trophy you won at Wembley three years ago, it is a source of great pride that, through sporting skill and awesome teamwork. the Lionesses have made those words ring true. For this, you have my whole family's warmest appreciation and admiration."


During the thrilling finale, a penalty shootout decided the champion as the score was tied. England's goalkeeper, Hannah Hampton, made two crucial saves as Chloe Kelly scored the winning penalty goal.

Giving the team a new goal to work on, the king expressed his hope for a bigger win as he shared, "Well done, Lionesses. The next task is to bring home the World Cup In 2027 if you possibly can!"

The Euro 2025 final was England's second time winning the UEFA European Championship, as they made history back in 2022 by emerging victorious against Germany.

England vs. Spain match was attended by football enthusiasts and King Charles' oldest son Prince Williams and his daughter Princess Charlotte.

