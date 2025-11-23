Entertainment

Timothée Chalamet makes first solo outing after Kylie Jenner split report

The 'Wonka' star flashed a sly grin while making his way around Manhattan for promotional duties on his upcoming film 'Marty Supreme'

  By Javeria Ahmed
Timothée Chalamet was all smiles—of the sly, solo kind—when he stepped out in New York City, days after splitting from Kylie Jenner.

On Saturday, the Wonka star flashed a sly grin while making his way around Manhattan for promotional duties on his upcoming film Marty Supreme.

Notably, his appearance came after the Daily Mail revealed that Chalamet was officially “trouble in paradise” for the Dune actor and the Kylie Cosmetics founder.

Chalamet kept a low profile in a black leather jacket and pants layered over a gray hoodie.

The source said of his relationship with the Dune star that he “broke up with Kylie,” adding, “this has happened before – but she talked him into getting back together. She is crazy about him so that could well happen again.”

Recently, Chalamet also made headlines as his new Vogue cover story interpreted as a subtle dig at Jenner.

The magazine noted that the actor “will not talk about his relationship,” and quoted him saying, “I don’t say that with any fear, I just don’t have anything to say.”

It is disclosed that Chalamet “didn't mind at all acknowledging the new stage of his life that he is entering into.”

To note, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner first sparked romance headlines after meeting at Paris Fashion Week in April 2023.

