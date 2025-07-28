Johnny Depp plays his dream role in thrilling trailer for graphic novel ‘Hyde’

Hyde is where Johnny Depp’s “madness and magic” come alive!
With the release of his upcoming gothic graphic novel series' first trailer, the Pirates of the Caribbean star sparked a frenzy among fans, leaving them buzzing with excitement over his new project.
Sharing thrilling glimpses of the forthcoming project, the 62-year-old American actor and musician expressed his excitement over taking on a role that has long been his dream character.
In his new Instagram post on Monday, July 28, the Alice in Wonderland star revealed, “When I was a boy, I carried a little, leather book of DR. JEKYLL & MR. HYDE in my back pocket everywhere I went.”
Expressing thrill to step into his dream role, Depp wrote, “To step into the world of Robert Louis Stevenson, to be welcomed into Ridley Scott’s vision… and to explore this character—it’s madness and magic! Hope you folks like it.”
According to Variety, Hyde – directed by Ridley Scott under the banner of Mechanical Cake – is about “a world where Hyde has defeated his Dr. Jekyll side, allowing him to pursue his dark nature freely. Hyde moves through London’s sewers, experimenting with a serum to create others like himself.”
The graphic novel series is based on the classic gothic horror story, Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, by Robert Louis Stevenson.
Fans reaction:
Shortly after Johnny Depp shared the thrilling post, his ardent fans flocked to the comments to express their excitement for the upcoming release.
“Wow, that looks incredibly exciting! I love the story — and with you in the lead role, it can only be fascinating and amazing,” expressed one.
Another wrote, “This is a part you were born to play!!! I can’t wait to see this!! Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde was one of my favorite monsters!”
“I cann’t wait!!!!!this is epic!!!!!!” a third anticipated.
Notably, the release date of Hyde is yet to be announced.