Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt share tender smooch at red carpet amid pregnancy 

Parents-to-be Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt are heating up red carpet!

On Sunday, July 27, the former Saturday Night Live alum stepped out along his pregnant girlfriend to attend the Los Angeles premiere of his new film, The Pickup.

This marked as Pete and Elsie’s first red carpet appearance since announcing their pregnancy news.

For the event held at Regal LA Live, Elsie slipped into a gorgeous long, form-fitting black dress, showing off her growing baby bump.

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old comedian opted for a casual look as he rocked a brown Sergio Tacchini zip-up sweater and matching sweatpants.

The couple was beaming with joy on the red carpet standing next to eacother, where the pair also shared a tender smooch in front of the photographers.

Image: Getty
Image: Getty

During the appearance, Pete also opened up about his feelings on becoming a dad while speaking to PEOPLE.

“I'm just excited to take care of the little one. The second I found out the news, I was like, ‘Oh wow, what I do is just a job,’” he said.

The actor further added, "I realized I was kind of basing my happiness on work, which is ridiculously unhealthy. So it gave me this weird sense of calmness, where this is just a job and now I have someone to do it for.”

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt announced their first pregnancy in a sweet Instagram post on Wednesday, July 16.

