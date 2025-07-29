Pete Davidson shares story behind his 'humiliating' Dave Chappelle tattoo

Pete Davidson has made a bombshell confession about his “humiliating” tattoo, that was inspired by Dave Chappelle.
The former Saturday Night Live alum has been undergoing the process to remove all of his tattoos since 2020.
During his recent appearance on First We Feast’s Hot Ones show, Pete recalled doing a comedy set with Dave at the age of 19.
He said, “This was before [Dave] was back, so seeing him was like crazy, going ‘What the f—?’ And I got off stage and he was like, ‘I watched your whole set — it was really good,’ and I was like, ‘Oh, thanks.’ I was like, ‘You know, how do you keep coming up with new stuff? I’m working on new stuff and it’s like difficult.’”
The comedian added, “He goes, ‘Jokes come and go, but swag is forever.’ … And guess who got that tattooed on his chest?” Pete recalled, saying that he had never told anyone about this tattoo before the episode.”
Pete explained that he got the tattoo covered up sometime after he got it, saying, “I covered it with Jaws because I needed something huge to black it out. I just put a giant shark over it.”
Ahead of his tattoo confession, the 31-year-old actor attended the premiere of his new film, The Pickup, with pregnant girlfriend Elsie Hewit.