Coldplay honours Shakira with touching shout-out during Miami performance

Shakira gets a heartfelt shout-out from Coldplay during their record-breaking Miami concert.

The Waka Waka crooner took to her Instagram handle to express immense gratitude after receiving an honour from the popular rock band.

Shakira attended Coldplay's musical concert in Miami at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, July 27, accompanied by her sons Milan and Sasha.

P.C: Shakira/Instagram
"Thanks for having me and my boys be a part of such a special moment! Thanks for your kind words too, @coldplay," the Colombian singer-songwriter noted.  

On their last gig, Coldplay's lead singer, Chris Martin, performed Shakira's iconic rendition, Hips Don't Lie, which she released in 2005.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Whenever, Wherever hitmaker penned an emotional note after Martin's sweet tribute, writing, "Hips Don’t Yellow! Never thought I’d hear that!"

"@coldplay thanks for the shout-out, that’s one of my favourite songs of yours. Thank you for having us and for sharing your talent, humanity, and kindness, and for sending a message of tolerance and love into the world. We all need it!" she wrote. 

Recently, Coldplay has also been in the news due to their viral kiss-cam controversy, which has led to surprise guest appearances during their ongoing world tour Music of the Spheres, in support of their tenth studio album of the same title. 

