Selena Gomez shares joyful first update after launching new perfume line

Selena Gomez is clearly overjoyed and her exciting update says it all!
Shortly after unveiling an exciting product in her cosmetic brand, Rare Beauty’s all-new category on Instagram, the Bluest Flame hitmaker returned to social media with another joyful update.
In a new post shared on Tuesday, July 29, the 33-year-old American actress and singer excitedly updated her 418 million fans that she is on the set to shoot for her first-ever Rare Beauty fragrance, Rare Eau de Parfum.
Exuding glamour in an off-white high-neck and soft pink makeup, Selena Gomez radiated joy as she stated, “Hey guys! So we are on set to do shoot for our fragrance. It’s so pretty, it smells so yummy, and we can’t wait for you guys to try it. We just started shooting so it’s gonna be a good day.”
“I wanted to create a scent that could evolve with the moment. Rare Eau de Parfum goes from quiet mornings at home to a night out with my friends and always feels just right,” Gomez noted in the caption.
Revealing the perfume’s launch date, she penned, “Make every moment rare. Launching August 7 and on the Sephora app August 6.”
Selena Gomez launched her cosmetic company, Rare Beauty, on September 3, 2020.