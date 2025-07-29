Gavin and Stacey alums announces live event at London Palladium

Gavin and Stacey alums announces live event at London Palladium

Gavin and Stacey ended with last year's Christmas special, but its producers are now partnering on the latest project.

Much to the delight of fans of the hit comedy show, the creators and artists Ruth Jones and James Corden have announced a live event.

When Gavin Met Stacey: An Evening with Ruth Jones and James Corde will occur on October 6 at the London Palladium.

Tickets will be available on sale from Friday, August 1, at 10am via LiveNation.co.uk, and with each ticket purchase, customers will get a book copy.

The event will show the behind-the-scenes (BTS) look at the obstacles and difficulties faced while creating the show.

Originally, the hit show was broadcast from 2007 to 2010 and quickly garnered significant attention for its phenomenal characters.

Alongside Jones and Corden, the hit show featured Larry Lamb and Alison Steadman, Melanie Walters, Rob Brydon, and more.

It was one of the best and hit shows of the BBC. The 2019 and 2024 Christmas specials attracted tremendous attention and hit 18-21 million views respectively.

Creators are set to offer insights into the heartfelt journey from the first idea to the last episode.

The highly anticipated event will offer an exciting chance for fans to celebrate the long-lasting impact of the sitcom.

